Michael Fabian Pandich
April 28, 1929 - May 9, 2020
Kennesaw, GA
Michael Fabian Pandich died peacefully on May 9, 2020 in Kennesaw, Georgia at the age of 91. Michael is survived by his wife of 65 years, Judith Collier Pandich, his children, Beth Bumgardner, Michael F. Pandich, Jr. (Laura) and Laurie Genevish (Scott), his sister, Patricia Wolfe, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Elizabeth (Boback) Pandich, and his brothers, Francis Pandich and Robert Pandich. Michael was born on April 28,1929 in Binghamton, New York. He served in the United States Army as a Sergeant First Class during the Korean War. One of his favorite stories to tell was when he was on a quick R&R trip to Tokyo, and he happened to run into his brother Francis who was stationed there as an MP. They had a great time reminiscing throughout the night until he had to return to combat. After the war, he came home and attended Syracuse University. Upon graduation, Michael worked for Caterpillar Tractor for a brief time and was then hired by IBM, beginning his career in Oswego, NY and then moved with the company to Raleigh, North Carolina in 1965. There he served as Director of Communications until his retirement in 1990. He earned his master's degree in Communications from Duke University, and then became a professor at North Carolina State University in the Speech Communications Department. During his eight years at N.C. State, he loved working with his students and was voted Professor of the Year. Michael was a loving, kind and generous husband, father and Papa. He had a strong faith and loved God, his family and his country. He was a devoted husband and his family will always remember how he would go out of his way to guide, support and encourage his children and grandchildren. The family will have a private Celebration of Life at a time to be determined. Memorial donations can be sent to his favorite charity: The ALS Association, TN Chapter, PO Box 40244, Nashville, TN 37204, alstn.org
Published in The News and Observer on May 12, 2020.