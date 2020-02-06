|
Michael Poe
February 15, 1955-January 29, 2020
Raleigh
Michael Kellie Poe died peacefully, surrounded by his family, on January 29 after nearly five years with a rare sarcoma. He was 64.
Mike is survived by his wife, Bobbie (Barbara), his daughter Kelly and her husband, Alex; his son Rob; his sisters, Barbara and Carolyn, and their husbands, Dave and Mark; his brother, David; and his mother, Eileen.
Mike loved his family fiercely. He and Bobbie had a loving, 34-year marriage. When his daughter asked how to get through hard times in marriage, he said he didn't have any advice: they'd never really struggled. He loved his children, volunteering as a scoutmaster for many years in his son's boy scout troop.
He loved the outdoors, especially flyfishing with his son. He spent many vacations in the mountains of Western North Carolina, and later traveling around the National Parks in South Dakota, Wyoming, Arizona and Utah with his daughter.
He loved music, especially bluegrass and rock and roll. He loved attending Merlefest and World of Bluegrass.
Mike was also a finance executive and a proud alumnus of North Carolina State University, where he competed on the water skiing team. He began his career as a Certified Public Accountant, and he'd like you to know that he passed the exam on his first try. He retired after serving as a Chief Financial Officer for several companies.
Born in Raleigh, he lived in the area nearly his entire life, except for a few years in South Florida so he could ski all year. He claimed there was no one he couldn't teach how to ski and he was never proved wrong, having personally taught more than 60 people.
A memorial service will be held at the A. E. Finley Foundation Rooftop Terrace at the J.C. Raulston Arboretum at 4415 Beryl Road at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8. Due to other events, anticipate street parking. Allow extra time to walk from the entrance to the event space.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to the National Parks Foundation, the National Sarcoma Foundation, or Transitions Lifecare.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 6, 2020