1/1
Michael Poe
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Edward Poe

July 21, 1951 ~ October 13, 2020

Apex

Michael "Mike" Edward Poe, age 69, of Apex, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Mike was born on July 21, 1951 to the late Dewey C. Poe and Cecilia Inez Markham Poe. He was also preceded in death by his brother Ricky D. Poe. Surviving relatives include his wife; Katie Lawrence Poe, daughter; Annette Cook and husband David, one brother Jerry C. Poe and wife Judy, three sisters; Cynthia Stillman and husband John, Sandra Poe, Gail McIntosh and husband Alan, three grandchildren; Ashlynn, Amelia, and Hunter, and three nieces and nephews. A Graveside service will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11AM at Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Bob Wachs presiding. Please be respectful to all in attendance by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. In lieu of flowers the family asks for memorial contributions to be made in Mike's memory to Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund in care of Sue Watson, 3718 Pea Ridge Road New Hill, NC 27562. Condolences may be made at www.donaldsonfunerals.com Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to serve the Poe family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved