Michael Edward Poe
July 21, 1951 ~ October 13, 2020
Apex
Michael "Mike" Edward Poe, age 69, of Apex, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Mike was born on July 21, 1951 to the late Dewey C. Poe and Cecilia Inez Markham Poe. He was also preceded in death by his brother Ricky D. Poe. Surviving relatives include his wife; Katie Lawrence Poe, daughter; Annette Cook and husband David, one brother Jerry C. Poe and wife Judy, three sisters; Cynthia Stillman and husband John, Sandra Poe, Gail McIntosh and husband Alan, three grandchildren; Ashlynn, Amelia, and Hunter, and three nieces and nephews. A Graveside service will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11AM at Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Bob Wachs presiding. Please be respectful to all in attendance by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. In lieu of flowers the family asks for memorial contributions to be made in Mike's memory to Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund in care of Sue Watson, 3718 Pea Ridge Road New Hill, NC 27562. Condolences may be made at www.donaldsonfunerals.com
Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to serve the Poe family.