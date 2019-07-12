Home

Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
(919) 467-8108
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Westwood Baptist Church
200 Westhigh St
Cary, NC
Michael Slawson


1946 - 2019
Michael Slawson Obituary
Michael Frank Slawson

December 20, 1946 - July 9, 2019

Advance

Michael Frank Slawson, 72, cherished husband, father, grandfather, and brother went to be with the Lord on July 9, 2019 at Bermuda Village.

Services will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Westwood Baptist Church (200 Westhigh St, Cary, NC 27513). Visitation will be held at 1:00 pm, the service at 2:00 pm, and a reception will follow in the fellowship hall.

A full obituary is available at www.BrownWynneCary.com
Published in The News & Observer on July 12, 2019
