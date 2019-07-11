Michael Supianoski



May 4, 1951 - July 3, 2019



Raleigh



Michael Supianoski was born in Coldwater, MI on May 4, 1951 and passed away on July 3, 2019 in Raleigh, NC.



Michael spent the majority of his adult life in Florida. Mike worked for a local car dealership as a Parts Manager in Marianna, FL. When Mike's wife passed in 2009, he moved to Raleigh, NC to be closer to his sister Shirley Edwards and his brother-in-law William Edwards.



Mike was a veteran of the USAF. Mike originally became a Knight in Marianna, FL. After joining All Saints Council, Mike was invited to join the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus.



He is survived by his sister Shirley Edwards and brother-in-law William Edwards both of Raleigh, two nephews; Bill and Bob Edwards, and three great nephews; Billy, Bobby, and Dylan Edwards.



Visitation will be held from 6-8pm on Friday, July 12 at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home (1701 E. Millbrook Rd., Raleigh). The funeral mass will take place at 11am on Saturday, July 13 at St. Francis of Assisi Church (11401 Leesville Rd, Raleigh).



Memorial contributions may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, Inc. (2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037).