Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
(919) 876-6900
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
11401 Leesville Rd
Raleigh, NC
Michael Supianoski


1951 - 2019
Michael Supianoski

May 4, 1951 - July 3, 2019

Raleigh

Michael Supianoski was born in Coldwater, MI on May 4, 1951 and passed away on July 3, 2019 in Raleigh, NC.

Michael spent the majority of his adult life in Florida. Mike worked for a local car dealership as a Parts Manager in Marianna, FL. When Mike's wife passed in 2009, he moved to Raleigh, NC to be closer to his sister Shirley Edwards and his brother-in-law William Edwards.

Mike was a veteran of the USAF. Mike originally became a Knight in Marianna, FL. After joining All Saints Council, Mike was invited to join the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his sister Shirley Edwards and brother-in-law William Edwards both of Raleigh, two nephews; Bill and Bob Edwards, and three great nephews; Billy, Bobby, and Dylan Edwards.

Visitation will be held from 6-8pm on Friday, July 12 at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home (1701 E. Millbrook Rd., Raleigh). The funeral mass will take place at 11am on Saturday, July 13 at St. Francis of Assisi Church (11401 Leesville Rd, Raleigh).

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, Inc. (2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037).
Published in The News & Observer on July 11, 2019
