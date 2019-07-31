Home

Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Michael Vincitorio


1928 - 2019
Michael Vincitorio Obituary
Michael Charles Vincitorio

November 22, 1928 - July 29, 2019

Raleigh, NC

Michael(Mike)C. Vincitorio of Raleigh, NC passed away peacefully on the morning of July 29, 2019 while surrounded by family. Mike was born to the late Louis Vincitorio and Josephine D'Ambrose Vincitorio on November 22,1928 in Garfield, NJ. Mike served in the U.S. Army during WWII, graduated from Seton Hall University, and retired from IBM in 1990.

Mike was preceded in death by his wife and mother of his four children, Mary Theresa Vincitorio, the love of his life; his sister Otavia Blando and brother Carmine Vincitorio.

Mike is survived by his four children: Michael G Vincitorio and wife Mary, their children Michael, Christopher and Daniel; Kenneth T Vincitorio and wife Lauren, their children Emilie, Josie and Jack; Lois Vincitorio Magee and husband Kevin, their children Ryan, Sean and Katie; Susan Vincitorio Emery and husband Kevin, their children Kaitlyn and Brian, 8 great grandchildren, his sister-in-law Phyllis Vincitorio of Waterbury, CT, niece Sandra Goldrick & husband Tom, their children Kristen and Erin, and his companion of 25 years, Jean Klimas.

Mike loved his family above all else and had a tender heart. He also loved shopping, a good deal and everything food - he was a great cook. He will be dearly missed.

A funeral mass celebrating Mike's life will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Friday, August 9th at 11am. Family will receive guests at 10am in the church lobby. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The .
Published in The News & Observer on July 31, 2019
