Michael Zedick Jr.
Michael Zedick, Jr

July 22, 1930 - July 8, 2020

Raleigh

Michael Zedick, Jr., 89, of Raleigh, died on July 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Edna Mae Zedick; second wife, Emogene Vadas Zedick; parents, Mary and Michael Zedick, Sr.; and brother, John Zedick.

Michael was born July 22, 1930 in the Pittsburgh, PA area. After graduating from high school, he proudly served in the United States Air Force. He went on to attend and graduate from the University of Pittsburgh while beginning his 40+ year career at Kennametal Inc., where he started in customer service and retired as the director of national sales. In his spare time, Michael loved to play golf and follow his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers. He also enjoyed his duties as an usher at the St. Francis of Assisi Church in Raleigh.

Michael is survived by his three daughters, Donna Bailey (and her husband Lawrence), Pamela Zedick and Michelle Zedick (and her husband Mark Bordner); great grandchildren, Madison Miller and Isabella Faith Miller; and sister, Josephine Billingsley.

Services for Michael will be private, with his final resting place being the Raleigh Memorial Park Mausoleum. Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 12, 2020.
