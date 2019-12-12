|
|
Michele Marie Nelson
December 9, 1957 - December 8, 2019
Hillsborough
Michele Marie (LaRocca) Nelson went to her eternal rest on Dec. 8, 2019 in Durham, NC with her husband & children at her side. Michele was born to Patricia (Maher) Filice & Tito Samuel LaRocca on Dec. 9, 1957 in San Jose, CA. She attended St. Lucy's Elementary & graduated from Archbishop Mitty HS '76. Michele attended San Jose State & Sacramento State where she received a B.A. and M.A. in Speech & Language Pathology with emphasis on special education.
Michele is preceded in death by her father, Bruney Filice. Michele is survived by her mother, Pat Filice, Campbell, CA; husband, Christopher; children, Patrick Garl, Emily Anne (Chris) Kremer, Audrey Elizabeth (Jon) Ray; two granddaughters, Ada Jane & Mary Pat Ray, all of Hillsborough, NC; her siblings, Denise (Bill) Walthers, Clearwater Beach, FL, Dee (Phil) Lansford, Campbell, CA, Marc (Tobie) LaRocca, San Jose, CA & Renee (Michael) Hagen, Grants Pass, OR, and many nieces & nephews.
Michele practiced speech therapy & special education in CA, MO, & NC. Michele loved to spend time with her children & grandchildren. She enjoyed her time preparing Sunday evening dinners for her family. She was passionate about education & cared deeply for her fellow teachers & students.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church (940 Carmichael St. Chapel Hill, NC) on Dec. 17, 2019 at 4:15pm. Following the funeral mass, the family asks that you join them in the church hall for dinner. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the International Dyslexia Association (https://dyslexiaida.org/donate-to-dyslexia/)
The Nelson family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, Durham, NC. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com; select obits.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 12, 2019