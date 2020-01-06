|
|
Michelle Leigh Fladung
Wake Forest
Michelle Leigh Fladung passed away peacefully at her home on December 30, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones and beloved animals.
Michelle was born on June 27, 1962 in Denver, Colorado to the late Donna Marie Jones and Albert Fladung. She is survived by her partner Greg Handerhan, daughters Cassie Chando, Sarah Rush, granddaughter Victoria Chando, and her many family members.
Michelle was a woman of many roles and talents. In addition to being a fantastic mother, sister, daughter, friend, and partner, Michelle was an artist and adventurer. Her art took many forms, and she found great pleasure in creating things that would bring joy to others and add beauty to the world.
She loved fiercely and with all she had. She adored her granddaughter, Victoria, and loved her partner, Greg. Partners in the truest sense, they did life together and remained side by side through it all.
Michelle displayed an unfailing good spirit, grace, and resilience that inspired those around her. She touched the lives of so many with the beautiful things she created, from her many works of art to her children.
Visitation with family and friends will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 10-11AM at Bright Funeral Home, located at 405 S Main St. Wake Forest, NC 27587. All are welcome to stop by and celebrate Michelle's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Transitions LifeCare at transitionslifecare.org/donate or Transitions LifeCare 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607-6372.
Published in The News & Observer from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9, 2020