Edna Strickland Bridges Beaver



October 5, 1939 - July 5, 2019



Raleigh



Edna Strickland Bridges Beaver, 89, passed from our lives on July 5, 2019. To her family and friends Edna was one of the greatest souls on this earth.



Edna retired after working 34 years with the NC State Board of Education. She was a devoted member of North Street Baptist Church (now called New Quest Fellowship) for over 65 years.



Edna was the daughter of the late Everette and Adell Strickland of Wendell, NC. She was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.



She was also preceded in death by her first husband of 33 years, Wilber C. Bridges, and second husband of 19 years, McCoy E. Beaver.



Edna is survived by her son James Brantley Bridges (Deborah), her daughter Judy Bridges Sexton (Glenn), and grandson Jason Anthony Sexton (Raiza); three stepchildren, Tim Beaver (Carolyn), David Beaver (Cindy), Pamela Beaver Forrest (Benji); four step grandchildren, Adam Beaver (Linda), Andrew Beaver (Heather), Katie Beaver Hennelotter (Bill), and Whitney Beaver; and six step great grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother Ronnie Strickland (Beverly), and one sister-in-law, Peggy Bridges (her very special best friend of 70 years).



In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial gifts to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607, or your church or favorite charity. A graveside funeral will be held a Montlawn Memorial Park, 2911 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh, NC, 27603 on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM. For complete obituary please visit www.montlawn.com. Published in The News & Observer on July 9, 2019