Michael K. "Mike" Rush
Raleigh
Mike Rush, age 62 of Raleigh, NC passed from this life on Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Mike was born in La Junta, Colorado to William and Lois (Eberhart) Rush. He attended the Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind from kindergarten through his high school graduation, then attended Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, where he met and married his wife Ginger. They were married on May 8, 1982. After graduating with a bachelor's degree, Mike returned to Colorado. He worked as a hospital switchboard operator and vending stand operator in Colorado and then moved to North Carolina in 1994. In Raleigh he worked in customer service for Sheraton Hotels, Holiday Inn Hotels, Sears Maintenance, and for LC Industries before becoming too ill to continue.
Mike was a member of the Brooks Avenue Church of Christ, and an active member of the Raleigh Outlaws Blind Bowling League, the Carolina Bowling Alliance, and the American Blind Bowlers Association. He particularly loved traveling to tournaments around the country and getting to know people from other places.
He is survived by his wife Ginger, his brother-in-law Robert Orrill and 2 nieces, ShawnDee Ingo and Amber Orrill, all of Pueblo, Colorado and his sister-in-law Linda Ann Rush and niece Tonya Caudille and family of Wyandotte, Oklahoma, and nephew Jamie Rush and family of Quapaw, Oklahoma,. Mike was preceded in death by his brother Larry and sisters Linda Sue Orrill (Rush) and Carol Ann Rush, as well as his parents.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC, 1924 Capital Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27604
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 9, 2020