Michael Lee AlleyRaleighMichael Lee Alley, affectionately known as Grandpoppy, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Duke Raleigh Hospital. Born on October 19, 1954 in Greensboro, NC; he was the son of Dewey Edison Alley and the late Nancy Lee Holland Alley.He is lovingly remembered by his wife, and highschool sweetheart, of 26 years, Lisa Parker Alley; their daughters, Angela (Brian) Kite and Rachel (Michael) Boerner; his grandchildren, Jackson, Emily, Ashlyn and Kellan; his brother, Joseph Alley (Mary Pat Norby).Mike grew up in Raleigh and attended Millbrook Highschool and NC State. He was an exceptional builder and businessman. Mike was best known as a lover of all animals and keeper of M&Ms and popsicles!A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 2:00pm in the Mausoleum Chapel of Raleigh Memorial Park. The service will also be live-streamed for those that are unable to attend. A reception for family and friends will follow at Mitchell Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Safe Haven for Cats or the SPCA of Wake County. A complete tribute and online register book at www.MitchellatRMP.com