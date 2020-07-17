Michael Lee Alley
Michael Lee Alley, affectionately known as Grandpoppy, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Duke Raleigh Hospital. Born on October 19, 1954 in Greensboro, NC; he was the son of Dewey Edison Alley and the late Nancy Lee Holland Alley.
He is lovingly remembered by his wife, and highschool sweetheart, of 26 years, Lisa Parker Alley; their daughters, Angela (Brian) Kite and Rachel (Michael) Boerner; his grandchildren, Jackson, Emily, Ashlyn and Kellan; his brother, Joseph Alley (Mary Pat Norby).
Mike grew up in Raleigh and attended Millbrook Highschool and NC State. He was an exceptional builder and businessman. Mike was best known as a lover of all animals and keeper of M&Ms and popsicles!
A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 2:00pm in the Mausoleum Chapel of Raleigh Memorial Park. The service will also be live-streamed for those that are unable to attend. A reception for family and friends will follow at Mitchell Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Safe Haven for Cats or the SPCA of Wake County. A complete tribute and online register book at www.MitchellatRMP.com