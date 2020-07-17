1/1
Mike L. Alley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mike's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Lee Alley

Raleigh

Michael Lee Alley, affectionately known as Grandpoppy, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Duke Raleigh Hospital. Born on October 19, 1954 in Greensboro, NC; he was the son of Dewey Edison Alley and the late Nancy Lee Holland Alley.

He is lovingly remembered by his wife, and highschool sweetheart, of 26 years, Lisa Parker Alley; their daughters, Angela (Brian) Kite and Rachel (Michael) Boerner; his grandchildren, Jackson, Emily, Ashlyn and Kellan; his brother, Joseph Alley (Mary Pat Norby).

Mike grew up in Raleigh and attended Millbrook Highschool and NC State. He was an exceptional builder and businessman. Mike was best known as a lover of all animals and keeper of M&Ms and popsicles!

A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 2:00pm in the Mausoleum Chapel of Raleigh Memorial Park. The service will also be live-streamed for those that are unable to attend. A reception for family and friends will follow at Mitchell Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Safe Haven for Cats or the SPCA of Wake County. A complete tribute and online register book at www.MitchellatRMP.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Mausoleum Chapel of Raleigh Memorial Park.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
9197837128
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved