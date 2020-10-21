1/1
Mike Peterson
1946 - 2020
Joel Eugene (Mike) Peterson

July 16, 1946 to October 18, 2020

Raleigh

Mike passed away in the early morning of October 18, 2020 in the arms of his beloved wife Kathy. He fought a valiant battle with angiosarcoma a rare cancer. Both children were able to spend time with their "Daddy" and share their love.

Mike was a proud ol' Raleigh boy, alum of the Broughton class of '64, NCSU Wolfpacker, master storyteller, golfer, sports gamer, cruise lover, vodka martini and bourbon sipper man. He was a Father, Husband and Friend. A graduate of Myrtle Underwood, Daniels, Broughton and NCSU; he was a pitcher for the baseball teams at Broughton and NCSU and had a curve that would truly dance.

Mike had 42 years at CP&L/Progress Energy, in different roles, all requiring his skill of getting along with people. He enjoyed every day and never considered it "work". He was known for a job well-done and never shirked a responsibility or challenge.

He worked hard and played even harder. He did nothing in life half-measure. He played, laughed, worked and loved his way through life with focus and heart.

Mike was a lifetime member of the Hayes Barton Methodist Church. He said, "he started paying attention when the Minister left the pulpit and started talking to us in the congregation". Mike always said to his God, "I am a work in progress, please stay with me".

Mike loved life.

Think of Mike, you will think of a story about Mike and smile. If you don't have a story about Mike you could always ask him and he would be happy to share one. He could smile and laugh with the best, but he was never embarrassed when a tear rolled down his cheek.

Mike's favorite sound was a baby's laugh and the thing that saddened him most was an elderly person crying.

Mike and his wife, Kathy, travelled the world; Nova Scotia, Bermuda, Barcelona, Cadiz, the Mediterranean, Italy, France, Ireland, China, Iceland, every state of the USA, yet no place better than home in the Hayes Barton/Lyon Park neighborhood.

He is predeceased by his Mother, Ethel; Father, Jacob; and Sister, Nancy.

He is survived by his daughter, Julie, who has her Mother's gentle and kind heart; his son, Jason, who has his Daddy's humor and personality; and the love of his life for 53 years, Kathy, his girlfriend, fiancé, wife, mother of his children and most important - the best friend he ever had. It was never Mike or Kathy, it has always been Mike AND Kathy, always a couple... a real-life love story. His memory remains with his many friends and neighbors in Raleigh, Ocean Isle Beach and the Oakwood community in Winter Haven, Fla .This obituary was compiled by Jason from notes Mike left about his life.

Thank you to all who helped make his life so full.

Remember Mike with the smile on his face and his cup in his hand. Enjoy life and those you love.

He will be missed.

The memorial service will be streamed starting at 1:45pm on Friday, October 23, 2020 at hbumc.org/live.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to: Hayes Barton Methodist Church, Nursery (in memory of his mother, Ethel Peterson who was one of the first teachers in the nursery department): 2209 Fairview Road, Raleigh, NC 27608; St Jude Children's Hospital; 501 St Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105; National Shriners; 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, Fla 33607

Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Memorial service
01:45 PM
at hbumc.org/live
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
9198284311
