Michael David "Mike" Webb
WAKE FOREST
Michael David "Mike" Webb, 71, of Wake Forest, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Rex Hospital. He was born in Pinetops, NC to the late Melvin Webb and Maxine Benton Webb.
Mr. Webb retired from after more than 40 years of service in new business development in the marketing industry. After retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, and golfing with his friends. His most prized enjoyment was being "Pa" to his grand-daughters. He was loved by so many for his loyalty, dedication and will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him.
A celebration of Mike's life will be held at 2:30 pm, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Henderson Country Club, 300 Country Club Dr, Henderson, NC 27536. Friends may visit with the family immediately following the service.
Mr. Webb is survived by his wife of 43 years, Marie McKinney Webb; sons, Chad Webb & wife Amy of Myrtle Beach, SC and Colin Webb & wife Mandie of Charlotte; grandchildren, Austin Causey, Layla Mae Webb and Della Rae Webb; sister, Beth Cummings & husband Allen of Pinetops; extended family and friends. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Sue Guess.
A service of Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home, Wake Forest (919-556-7400)
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 13, 2020