Mildred Blackley Perry
October 8, 1939 - July 5, 2020
Wendell
Mildred Blackley Perry, 80, of Wendell, stepped into her heavenly home early Sunday morning, July 5, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 8, 1939, in Wake County to Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Blackley, and was a 1957 graduate of Rolesville High School.
Mildred was a talented lady who used her God-given gifts to serve the Lord. From an early age, she learned to work with her hands. She was an accomplished seamstress, and often made her own clothes and dresses for her sisters. Following her parents' example, she learned how to help on the farm and how to efficiently manage a home. Mildred was blessed with the gifts of organization and administration! In addition, she developed a love of music and became an accomplished pianist/organist at an early age. In grade school, Mildred accompanied her glee club, and became the organist at Wake Cross Roads Baptist Church where she served for 25+ years. She later served for 20+ years as organist at Central Baptist Church and Bethany Baptist Church. Throughout the years, countless people were blessed as she continually shared her gift of music for weddings and funerals.
Later in life, some of Mildred's greatest memories were made at Emerald Isle, NC, aka "Nanny's Beach". In recent years, she enjoyed reminiscing of those carefree days spent with family, friends, and neighbors.
As Mildred began to endure many health challenges, her resilient faith in Jesus gave her peace and contentment. She continued to manage her home and family with her quick wit and delegation! The family would like to thank Mrs. Carolyn Saunders and other compassionate caregivers, who meticulously and joyfully assisted in Mildred's care for the past five years.
Mildred will be long remembered as a devoted wife and homemaker, loving mother, adored Nanny, faithful servant, and loyal friend.
Mildred is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Mamie Blackley, and her oldest son, Neal Perry.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Billy Neal Perry, Sr.; son, Lee Perry and his wife, Paula of Raleigh; grandchildren-Ashton Perry of Wake Forest, Charlie and Kaylee Perry of Raleigh; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Perry of Wake Forest; sisters, Connie Chappell (Doug) and Betty Perry (Aldred) of Wake Forest, as well as a large extended family.
There will be a celebration of life service on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Chapel of Bright Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all attendants are requested to wear a face covering. The service will be LIVESTREAMED beginning at 9:55am and can be accessed by going to the Bright Funeral Home website (www.brightfunerals.com
) and clicking on Mildred Perry's obituary under Tributes. There will be a link below the obituary. A Private burial will be in Rolesville Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rolesville Baptist Church Building Fund, P. O. Box 185, Rolesville, NC 27571 or to Wake Cross Roads Baptist Church, 3328 Forestville Road, Raleigh, NC 27616.
Friends may visit with the family at their home.
