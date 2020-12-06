Mildred Edwards Peele
November 29, 1920 - December 3, 2020
Ahoskie, North Carolina - Mildred Edwards Peele, 100, of Ahoskie, passed away peacefully at home on December 3, 2020.
Mrs. Peele retired from the North Carolina Department of Transportation in 1981 where she was employed as a secretary in the First Division Highway Office for 35 years. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Ahoskie, since 1934 and was one of the first women to be ordained as a Deacon. In 1977, she was ordained as an Elder, and served on the Session a number of terms through 2001. Mrs. Peele served on many committees within the church and was an active choir member from the early 1970's until 2002. In 2007, she was honored and recognized as Outstanding Older Adult of the congregation.
Mrs. Peele was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Lockwood Peele, and her parents, William T. and Annie Mae Edwards, as well as her six brothers and four sisters, and one special nephew, Abner Askew. She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
She celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends on Sunday, November 29th and was honored by a 100th birthday letter from the White House.
Due to the Covid-19 circumstances, the public is welcome to visit Garrett-Sykes Ahoskie Chapel to sign the register and pay their respects on Saturday, December 5, 2020, 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm.
A Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020, 2:00 pm at the Ahoskie Cemetery, Ahoskie, NC. Visitors will also be welcomed at the home at 505 Circle Drive, Ahoskie daily from 9:00 am – 7:00 pm.
Memorial contributions may be made directly to the First Presbyterian Church of Ahoskie, 701 Church Street SE, Ahoskie, NC 27910 or online by visiting tmcfunding.com/search
then type Mildred Peele, or to another charity of your choice
.
Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service – Ahoskie Chapel is handling the arrangements for the Peele family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting www.garrettsykesfs.com
.