|
|
Mildred Jean Gierman
Fuquay-Varina
Mildred Jean Gierman, age 92, passed away on February 18, 2020 at Sanford Health and Rehabilitation. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Fuquay-Varina United Methodist Church, 100 SE Judd Parkway, Fuquay-Varina. Family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Jean was born and raised in Tottenville, Staten Island, New York. An Honor roll graduate from Tottenville High School, she worked as an administrative assistant in Manhattan and Staten Island. She married in 1949, and raised a family in Tottenville with husband, George H. Gierman
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, George H. Gierman; parents, David K. Hawke and H. Madelyn Hawke and brother, David L. Hawke.
She is survived by her sons, Richard E. Gierman, Paul F. Gierman and wife, Rosemarie J. Gierman; daughter, Barbara J. Aulicino husband, William J. Aulicino, Jr.; grandchildren, Paul K. Gierman, Melonie C. Matthews and husband, Jeffrey A. Matthews; great grandsons, Jeffrey A. Matthews, Jr. and Logan J. Matthews; sister-in-law, Helen Hawke.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 25, 2020