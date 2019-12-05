|
Mildred Massengill Stalzer
December 9, 1928 - December 1, 2019
Raleigh
Mildrend "Millie" Stalzer, passed away on December 1, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Susan M. Maszer; three grandchildren; and a sister, Vercie M. Eller. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ermund Stalzer; her parents, Bettie Pearl Parker and Percy Bright Massengill; three sisters; and five brothers.
Mildred was born on December 9, 1928 in Four Oaks, NC. She attended Four Oaks High School and Cosmetology School in New York City. She lived in St. James, Long Island, NY for many years and retired to Wilmington, NC.
Mildred lived a life of steadfast devotion to her family, her faith and values of loyalty, reverence and respect for others.
Visitation will begin at 10:00am, with funeral service at 11:00am on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Mitchell Funeral Home, 7209 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh, NC. Burial will follow at Juniper Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Four Oaks, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 5, 2019