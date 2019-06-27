Mildred Crawley Oliver



November 4, 1923 - June 24, 2019



Raleigh



Mildred Crawley Oliver, 95, died on Monday, June 24. She was born on November 4, 1923, in Halifax County, NC, the daughter of the late Roberta Clark and John Howard Crawley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her only sister, Mavis Crawley Browning.



During her marriage to the late Parks Oliver she lived and worked in Rocky Mount, NC. Following her divorce, she worked in Washington, DC, on the staff of the late North Carolina Congressman Harold Cooley. Later she joined the staff of the US House Post Office and Civil Service Committee. She left that position during President Kennedy's administration for a political appointment as special assistant to the Assistant Postmaster General. At that time she was one of only nine women in the Post Office Department. She developed, implemented, and managed a nationwide training program for postmasters, supervisors, and clerks to protect postal revenue, and she traveled throughout the US promoting this program.



After retirement, she moved to Raleigh, where she became an active participant in ENCORE (now OLLI) for 15 years serving on the advisory council and as membership chair. In 2011 she moved to the Springmoor Retirement Community.



A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 29 in the Chapel of Christ Episcopal Church, Raleigh, followed by a reception at the church. Her ashes will be interred in the Christ Church Memorial Garden.



In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial contribution may consider Transitions Life Care, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 or Christ Church, 120 Edenton Street, Raleigh, NC 27601. Published in The News & Observer on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary