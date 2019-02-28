Home

L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Mildred Perry Stephens

Raleigh

Mildred Perry Stephens, 95, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019. She was born April 21, 1923 in Wake County to the late Pete Perry and Clara Ethel Hagwood Perry. Mildred retired as a machine operator with Westinghouse after 28 years of service.

Funeral service 11:30 am, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale. Entombment will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park.

The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:15 am at the funeral home.

Mildred is survived by husband Frank Yarborough Stephens; son, Ronald Edward Pearce (Carol) of Clayton; grandson, Randy Edward Pearce (Melissa) of Zebulon.

In addition to her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by daughter, Shirley P. Brown; sisters: Lottie P. Robinson, Ruth P. Hagwood; brother, Percy Perry.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to SECU Hospice House, 426 Hospital Rd, Smithfield, NC 27577.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 28, 2019
