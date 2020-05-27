Mildred "Louise" Hicks Price
March 4, 1927 - May 24, 2020
Pine Level
Pine Level – Mildred "Louise" Hicks Price, age 93, passed away peacefully at her home Sunday May 24, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to everyone she met. She was born in Johnston County March 4, 1927 to the late Joseph R. and Carrie Deans Hicks. She was predeceased in 2004 by her husband, David I. Price, Sr., the love of her life, and her son, David I. Price Jr., in 2011. A grave side funeral service will take place on Wednesday May 27, 2020 at 2 PM in Selma Memorial Gardens. She was retired from Sylvania- Philips and after retirement worked at Creech Drug Co. in Selma. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Price Wilson and husband Jim of Greensboro; Grandchildren, Traci Leigh Wilson of Las Vegas, NV, David I Price III and Meredith Price of Raleigh; Great grandchild, Wyatt Price of Raleigh. A special thanks goes to her caregivers Patsy, Chrystal, Ann, JoAnn, Glenda, Ruthie, and Natalie who showered her with love and care the last year of her life. They all treated her like their "Mama". In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association National Capital Area Chapter 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400 McLean, VA 22102 or Johnston Health Foundation PO Box 1376 Smithfield, NC 27577 Attn: Hospice Fund.
March 4, 1927 - May 24, 2020
Pine Level
Pine Level – Mildred "Louise" Hicks Price, age 93, passed away peacefully at her home Sunday May 24, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to everyone she met. She was born in Johnston County March 4, 1927 to the late Joseph R. and Carrie Deans Hicks. She was predeceased in 2004 by her husband, David I. Price, Sr., the love of her life, and her son, David I. Price Jr., in 2011. A grave side funeral service will take place on Wednesday May 27, 2020 at 2 PM in Selma Memorial Gardens. She was retired from Sylvania- Philips and after retirement worked at Creech Drug Co. in Selma. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Price Wilson and husband Jim of Greensboro; Grandchildren, Traci Leigh Wilson of Las Vegas, NV, David I Price III and Meredith Price of Raleigh; Great grandchild, Wyatt Price of Raleigh. A special thanks goes to her caregivers Patsy, Chrystal, Ann, JoAnn, Glenda, Ruthie, and Natalie who showered her with love and care the last year of her life. They all treated her like their "Mama". In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association National Capital Area Chapter 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400 McLean, VA 22102 or Johnston Health Foundation PO Box 1376 Smithfield, NC 27577 Attn: Hospice Fund.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on May 27, 2020.