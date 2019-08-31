|
Mildred Smith Vick
March 10, 1922 - August 9, 2019
Raleigh
Mildred was a native of NC. She was born in Lemon Springs NC on March 10 1922 to Roderick Ernest & Lottie Abbott Smith, the oldest of 7 children. She graduated from Greenwood High School and Sanford Business College. On August 6 1942, Mildred married Donald B. Vick. Don & Mildred enjoyed nearly 71 years of marriage. After several moves, they returned to Raleigh in 1965. Mildred & Don were long time members of Hayes Barton UMC. Mildred was active with her UMW circle. Both Don & Mildred enjoyed their Sunday School Class and Grand Age Club at HBUMC. Those left to cherish her memory are: Son-Donald B Vick Jr.& Helga of Wake Forest Daughter-Diane Vick Ayers & Phil of Mt.Pleasant SC Daughter-Debbie Vick Davis & Herb of Raleigh 5 grandsons & 8 great-grandchildren Sister-Sarah Curry of Sanford Memorial Service: Hayes Barton United Methodist Church on Tuesday September 10 at 1:00pm Visitation to follow. Memorial gifts may be sent to HBUMC 2209 Fairview Rd. Raleigh NC 27608
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 31, 2019