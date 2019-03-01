Home

Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
(919) 467-8108
Mildred Waller
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
Visitation
Following Services
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Rowan Memorial Park
Salisbury, NC
Mildred "Millie" Waller


Mildred "Millie" Waller Obituary
Mildred "Millie"

Clark Waller

Cary

Mildred "Millie" Clark Waller, 89, died February 27, 2019. Millie is survived by her husband of 66 years, Charles W. Waller Jr. and sons, Billy Waller (Rachel) of Pittsboro and David Waller (Karen) of Raleigh. A funeral service will be held 2:00pm Sunday, March 3 at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Cary. Visitation will follow. A graveside service will be held 2:00pm Friday, March 8 at Rowan Memorial Park, Salisbury. Full obituary at: www.brownwynnecary.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 1, 2019
