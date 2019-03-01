|
|
Mildred "Millie"
Clark Waller
Cary
Mildred "Millie" Clark Waller, 89, died February 27, 2019. Millie is survived by her husband of 66 years, Charles W. Waller Jr. and sons, Billy Waller (Rachel) of Pittsboro and David Waller (Karen) of Raleigh. A funeral service will be held 2:00pm Sunday, March 3 at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Cary. Visitation will follow. A graveside service will be held 2:00pm Friday, March 8 at Rowan Memorial Park, Salisbury. Full obituary at: www.brownwynnecary.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 1, 2019