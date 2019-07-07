Mildred L. Wegmann



April 13, 1930 - June 29, 2019



Cary



Mildred (Light) Wegmann, 89, of Morrisville, NC passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 after a long period of declining health.



She was predeceased by her sister, Ruth, and a brother, Jack. She is survived by her loving husband, Clarence, son Dr. Douglas Gollehon, wife Rebecca, and grandchildren Gaven and Erin, and a brother Paul Buddy Light.



Mildred was born in Hinton, WV on April 13, 1930. In addition to enjoying retirement with her husband, she was an above average golfer. She was a Women's Club champion at two clubs, while living in Roanoke VA., and played in the champion's division in the Virginia State Tournaments, several times. After moving to Cary, NC in 1994, and living in the Prestonwood area, she met many new golfing friends.



A funeral mass will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:00 am, with a reception to follow in the parish center.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church and/or Transition's LifeCare at 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 Published in The News & Observer on July 7, 2019