Mildred "Penny" Broome Wilson



March 4, 1948 - July 6, 2019



Moncure



Mildred "Penny" Broome Wilson, age 71 of Moncure, passed away on Saturday (7/6/2019) at her son's home. She was born on March 4, 1948, daughter of the late William Preston Broome and Mary Frances Pittman Broome. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Commie Dowdy, brother Billy Broome and her husband Carey Bruce Wilson. She enjoyed arts and crafts, gardening and loved the Lord. She also loved her two dogs, FOXY and baby girl. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00am Tuesday at the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Apex with Rev. Randy Umburger officiating. Burial will follow in the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery. Surviving are her sons Mickey Wilson and wife Jenny of Moncure, NC and Kevin Wilson of Topsail Island, NC. Sisters Mandy Williams of Holly Ridge, NC and Candi Johnson of Charleston, SC and grandchildren Whitney Wilson and Justin Wilson. The family will receive friends at 10:00am Tuesday, one hour prior to the funeral services at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. Online condolences can be made at www.smithfuneralhomebroadway.com Arrangements are by the Smith Funeral Home of Broadway. Published in The News & Observer on July 9, 2019