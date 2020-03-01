|
Millard Austin Williford
February 6, 1943 - February 28, 2020
Raleigh
Willard Austin Williford, 77, passed away peacefully on February 28 with his wife and daughter by his side. He was born February 6, 1943 in Dunn, North Carolina to Edward and Hettie Williford. Millard will be forever remembered as a loving and loyal husband, doting father, exceptionally proud grandfather, life-long friend and his genuine kindness to everyone. He had tremendous faith in God and looked to Him for strength to fight his battle with cancer and other compromising illnesses. The Lord blessed him with the courage to fight and never give up hope.
Please remember Millard as a man of great faith, love of family, amazing wit, humility, and true love for NCSU Wolfpack.
Millard is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joan; his only daughter, Margaret and husband Ed; grand- daughters, Maggie and Mary Austin; dog, Millie (named after him); sisters, Effie Luck, Elizabeth Ann and husband, Bobby; brother, David and wife, Jo; many other relatives and friends.
The family would like to extend their thanks for your support and prayers and will greet friends at 2:00 pm on March 7 at Benson Memorial United Methodist Church, 4706 Creedmoor Road, Raleigh, NC 27612, followed by a memorial service at 3:00 pm at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the in his honor.
Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leeefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 1, 2020