E. Millard Johnson
September 24, 1937 - October 12, 2019
Smithfield
E. Millard Johnson, 88, passed away in his home on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 pm Thursday at Bryan –Lee Funeral Home, Garner.
A graveside service will follow at 2:00 pm at Sunset Memorial Park, Smithfield. (at the corner of US 70 Bus. and route 210)
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Dawn Johnson Adams.
He leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Helen Lee Johnson; daughter, Sonja Daniels; son, Drew Johnson (Charlene); daughter, Kim Day (Darren); as well as 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 15, 2019