Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Park
Smithfield, NC
Millard Johnson


1937 - 2019
Millard Johnson Obituary
E. Millard Johnson

September 24, 1937 - October 12, 2019

Smithfield

E. Millard Johnson, 88, passed away in his home on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 pm Thursday at Bryan –Lee Funeral Home, Garner.

A graveside service will follow at 2:00 pm at Sunset Memorial Park, Smithfield. (at the corner of US 70 Bus. and route 210)

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Dawn Johnson Adams.

He leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Helen Lee Johnson; daughter, Sonja Daniels; son, Drew Johnson (Charlene); daughter, Kim Day (Darren); as well as 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 15, 2019
