MILLARD M. DRIVER
Oct. 10, 1937 – Sept. 8, 2019
ZEBULON
ZEBULON – Millard McCoy Driver, 81, of the Pilot Community, died Sunday. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tyree and Nettie Driver and brothers, Travis and Grady Driver. He retired after 30 years with the State of NC Office of Courts.
A graveside service will be held 3 pm Tuesday at Alford, Bunn, Upchurch Cemetery.
Survived by his loving wife of nearly 58 years, Evelyn Denton Driver; nephews, Rodney Driver (Carol) and Greg Driver.
Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Louisburg.
