Millard Roy Shaw



May 14, 1936 - May 4, 2019



Raleigh



Millard Roy Shaw, 82, of Raleigh, NC and London, England, passed away on May 4th 2019, after a brief illness. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather.



A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on May 15th, 2019 at Salisbury National Cemetery, Salisbury, NC.



Millard was born in Danville, VA on May 14th, 1936. He graduated from George Washington High School and continued on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree from Appalachian State University.



Millard was married to Lorraine Copeland, of London, England, in October 1960; they were married over 58 years.



He served Honorably in the US Army and Army Reserves from 1959 to 1965 as a Military Policeman reaching the rank of Specialist. He spent his two active duty years in Germany where he met the love of his life, Lorraine.



Millard worked as a science teacher for over 30 years and retired as head of the science department at the American School In London, London, England.



He enjoyed fishing and gardening and was an avid baseball fan and classic movie buff. He was also actively involved in the American Legion.



Millard is survived by his wife Lorraine, daughter Tina (Manny) Perdomo of Tampa, FL, son Richard (Ramona) Shaw of Wake Forrest, NC, and daughter Claire (Jim) Mochan of New Bern, NC. He also leaves four grandsons, Zachary, Cameron, Finn and Tayye, granddaughter, Lauren, and one great-grandson.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to The Salvation Army. Published in The News & Observer on May 12, 2019