Millard W. Bailey
Millard W. Bailey

June 9, 1936 - July 14, 2020

WAKE FOREST

Millard Wayne Bailey, 84, of Wake Forest, NC, passed away peacefully at RexHealthCare, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from COVID-19. He was the son of Mike and Lizzie Bailey and was a member of Stony Hill Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Annie Ruth Pearce Bailey; sister, Gladys Bailey Harrison, and by his infant brother, J.M. Bailey, Jr.

Mr. Bailey was a retired Federal employee at the John Umpstead facility in Butner, NC. He is survived by his sister, Lathie Bailey Ray, and by many loving and caring in-laws, Ricky Pearce, Ruby Babb, and Mae Harrison.

Mr. Bailey was a resident at Hillside Nursing Center and Assisted Living in Wake Forest where he received excellent care from all of the staff. He was known as "Mr. Mayor" at Hillside and had a sign to that effect on the back of his wheelchair. Mr. Bailey always showed his appreciation for his caregivers with a heartfelt "thank-you" for their service.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 o'clock Friday afternoon, July 17, 2020 at Stony Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Face coverings and social distancing will be appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stony Hill Baptist Church, 7521 Stony Hill Road, Wake Forest, NC 27587.

A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center. (919-556-5811)

www.brightfunerals.com

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Stony Hill Baptist Church Cemetery
