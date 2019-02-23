Home

Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
(919) 231-1000
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
Miller Stallings Jr. Obituary
Miller Stallings, Jr.

December 3, 1935 - February 20, 2019

Raleigh

Miller Stallings, Jr., of Raleigh, NC departed this life on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

Funeral Service: 11:00 AM, Monday, February 25, 2019 at Lea Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Poole Road, Raleigh, NC.

Visitation: 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM, preceding the funeral service at the chapel.

Interment: Raleigh Memorial Park, Raleigh, NC.

Survivors: Wife, Roberta Stallings of the home; Sons, Shawn Stallings (Zeola) of Dacula, GA and Stacey Stallings (Tracy) of Burlington, NC; Sister, Eloise Harrison of PA; 5 Grandchildren and a host of nieces & nephews.

Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 23, 2019
