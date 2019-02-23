|
|
Miller Stallings, Jr.
December 3, 1935 - February 20, 2019
Raleigh
Miller Stallings, Jr., of Raleigh, NC departed this life on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
Funeral Service: 11:00 AM, Monday, February 25, 2019 at Lea Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Poole Road, Raleigh, NC.
Visitation: 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM, preceding the funeral service at the chapel.
Interment: Raleigh Memorial Park, Raleigh, NC.
Survivors: Wife, Roberta Stallings of the home; Sons, Shawn Stallings (Zeola) of Dacula, GA and Stacey Stallings (Tracy) of Burlington, NC; Sister, Eloise Harrison of PA; 5 Grandchildren and a host of nieces & nephews.
Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 23, 2019