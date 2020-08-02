Milton E. Hobbs, III
July 17, 1944 - July 8, 2020
Raleigh
Milton Ernest Hobbs, III of Raleigh passed away at the age of 76 to his eternal rest. He was born July 17 to the late Milton Ernest Hobbs, Jr. and Ethyleen Bryson Hobbs. He attended North Carolina State University.
After building an extremely successful contracting firm, Precision Walls, Milton spent the rest of his life spreading God's word. He provided an unending supply of help and love to others, performed countless acts of self-sacrifice, and most notably spent the last two decades as a truck driver sharing God's word on cross country journeys. He would be best remembered for his love of others and his kind and giving heart. We find comfort in knowing he has found eternal peace. Luke 23:43-Jesus answered him, "Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise."
He is survived by a son Milton E. Hobbs IV (Kelly) of Raleigh and a daughter Kim Racine of Renton, WA, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by his brother, Thomas N. Hobbs (Susan), his sister Sandra Ullal (Ashok) and many extended family members.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Montlawn Chapel of Memories Mausoleum, 2911 South Wilmington Street, Raleigh.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to consider making a donation to St. Joseph's Indian School (https://www.stjo.org
) or to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
