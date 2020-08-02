1/1
Milton E. Hobbs III
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Milton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Milton E. Hobbs, III

July 17, 1944 - July 8, 2020

Raleigh

Milton Ernest Hobbs, III of Raleigh passed away at the age of 76 to his eternal rest. He was born July 17 to the late Milton Ernest Hobbs, Jr. and Ethyleen Bryson Hobbs. He attended North Carolina State University.

After building an extremely successful contracting firm, Precision Walls, Milton spent the rest of his life spreading God's word. He provided an unending supply of help and love to others, performed countless acts of self-sacrifice, and most notably spent the last two decades as a truck driver sharing God's word on cross country journeys. He would be best remembered for his love of others and his kind and giving heart. We find comfort in knowing he has found eternal peace. Luke 23:43-Jesus answered him, "Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise."

He is survived by a son Milton E. Hobbs IV (Kelly) of Raleigh and a daughter Kim Racine of Renton, WA, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by his brother, Thomas N. Hobbs (Susan), his sister Sandra Ullal (Ashok) and many extended family members.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Montlawn Chapel of Memories Mausoleum, 2911 South Wilmington Street, Raleigh.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to consider making a donation to St. Joseph's Indian School (https://www.stjo.org) or to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.

Arrangements are by Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, Louisburg,

www.stricklandfuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Montlawn Chapel of Memories Mausoleum
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
103 W. Franklin Street
Louisburg, NC 27549
(919) 496-4191
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Strickland Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 30, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved