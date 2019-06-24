Home

Pine Level Free Will Baptist
101 N Peedin Ave
Pine Level, NC 27568
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Pine Level Free Will Baptist Christian Life Center
Mina Rains


Mina Rains Obituary
Mina Grey Starling Rains

February 6, 1929 - June 22, 2019

Pine Level

Mina Grey Starling Rains, age 90, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Mrs. Rains was born to James Alton and Omega Watson Starling on February 6, 1929 in Pine Level. She was married to Thomas Rains for 58 years before his death and together they operated M & T Motors Used Cars for almost 50 years.

Mrs. Mina Grey is survived by her children, Thomas D. Rains (Judy), Terry Rains, Al P. Rains (Trudy) and Pamela R. Williams (Kenny); her brother James A. Starling (Faye); seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

There will be a casual visitation and celebration of her life in the Pine Level Free Will Baptist Christian Life Center on Tuesday, June 25 from 2 pm until 3:30 pm followed by a graveside service in Selma Memorial Gardens in Selma.
Published in The News & Observer on June 24, 2019
