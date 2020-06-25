Minnie L. McIlwain
August 31, 1945 - June 21, 2020
Raleigh
Minnie L. McIlwain, of Raleigh, NC departed this life on Sunday, June 21, 2020.
Funeral Service: 10:00 AM, Friday, June 26, 2020 at Lea Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Poole Road, Raleigh, NC.
Visitation: 9:30 AM - 10:00 AM, preceding the funeral service at the chapel.
Interment: Carolina Biblical Gardens, Garner, NC
Survivors: Son, Jerome McIlwain (Felicia) of GA, David McIlwain (Debra) of SC; Sisters, Ida Knight, Elizabeth Sanders, Lillie Moore and Margaret Massenburg, all of Raleigh, NC; Brothers, Thomas Morgan, Sr (Mary) of Raleigh, NC and Milton Morgan of Durham, NC; 5 Grandchildren.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 25, 2020.