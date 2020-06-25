Minnie L. McIlwain
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Minnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Minnie L. McIlwain

August 31, 1945 - June 21, 2020

Raleigh

Minnie L. McIlwain, of Raleigh, NC departed this life on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

Funeral Service: 10:00 AM, Friday, June 26, 2020 at Lea Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Poole Road, Raleigh, NC.

Visitation: 9:30 AM - 10:00 AM, preceding the funeral service at the chapel.

Interment: Carolina Biblical Gardens, Garner, NC

Survivors: Son, Jerome McIlwain (Felicia) of GA, David McIlwain (Debra) of SC; Sisters, Ida Knight, Elizabeth Sanders, Lillie Moore and Margaret Massenburg, all of Raleigh, NC; Brothers, Thomas Morgan, Sr (Mary) of Raleigh, NC and Milton Morgan of Durham, NC; 5 Grandchildren.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
Lea Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Lea Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
(919) 231-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved