Minnie Ayscue Smith
May 7, 1924 - August 25, 2020
Raleigh
Minnie Ayscue Smith, 96, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 25, 2020. She was born in Franklin County on May 7, 1924 and was the daughter of the late Ernest and Ida Mae Ayscue. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Roy J. Smith Sr.; her sister Doris Wynne and brother Frank Ayscue.
Minnie leaves to cherish her memory, son Roy J. Smith, Jr. and wife Patricia; son, Dr. S. Wayne Smith; daughter Vikki Smith Earp; grandchildren, Steven Smith; Chad Smith; Kelly Smith Rowells; and Dana Reason.
Minnie was a member of Beacon Baptist Church. She loved her family, visiting with friends and especially enjoyed holidays and birthdays when everyone could be together.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Beacon Baptist Church, 2110 Trawick Road, Raleigh, NC 27604 with Reverend Tim Rabon officiating. Family and friends will be received at the home of Vikki Smith Earp.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beacon Baptist Church, 2110 Trawick Road, Raleigh, NC 27604. Online condolences may be made to www.lancasterfcs.com