Miriam W. Parker



July 2, 1924 - July 16, 2019



Raleigh



Miriam Wilkinson Parker, 95, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Miriam was born in Thorofare, NJ. She moved to several states with her husband and family before settling in Raleigh in 1966.



She attended Glassboro State College in NJ where she earned a B.S. in Elementary Education. She went on to earn an M.S. in Elementary Education from Auburn University, AL, and a Reading Specialist degree at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. She taught elementary school and college. In 1967, she opened Parker Reading Center in Raleigh and ran it for more than 4 decades. She was active in the International Reading Association for many years. She was a talented artist and a wonderful mother and teacher to her four children.



Miriam is predeceased by her husband Charles Parker. She is survived by her four children and spouses, Donna Parker and Joe Jaspers and Linda and Wayne Clark, all of Cary; Jim and Susan Parker of Ohio, and Carole and James Prozor of Florida. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and spouses: Chris and Brandy Clark of Cary, Daniel and Marianne Clark of Apex, Heather and Steve Jordan of VA, Justin Parker of Washington, NC, Jameson and Meghan Parker of Ohio and Frankie, Skyler, and Cody Prozor, all of FL; and 4 great-grandchildren: Maggie and Parker Clark and Dominic and Rose Parker. She will be missed by all who knew her