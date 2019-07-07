Miriam Solnica Hyra



Chapel Hill



Miriam Solnica Hyra of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, passed away due to complications related to pancreatic cancer on July 1, 2019. Miriam was born in Havana, Cuba on May 2, 1944 and immigrated to the United States in 1946. She graduated from Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua, New York in 1962, and from SUNY Cortland in New York with a B.S. in Education in 1966. Miriam also received a Master's in Social Work from Fordham University in 1982. While at Cortland, Miriam met Richard Hyra, her husband of 53 years. Miriam and Richard married in White Plains, New York on June 25, 1966. Miriam dedicated her life to supporting vulnerable children and teenagers, and worked over two decades at the Lincoln Hall Boys' Haven in Somers, New York. In her retirement, she continued her commitment to youth as a Board member of the Chatham County Partnership for Children. In addition to Richard, Miriam is survived by her daughter Jennifer Matthieu (Scott), son Derek (Allison), three grandchildren, Amanda Matthieu and Avery and Barrett Hyra, and her sisters Debbie Fleischman and Kathryn Stevens.



In Miriam's memory, the family requests that donations be made in Miriam's memory to the University of North Carolina's Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, Office of University Development, P.O. Box 309, Chapel Hill, NC 27514. Services will be private.



Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com Published in The News & Observer on July 7, 2019