Home

POWERED BY

Services
Capital Funeral Home Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
Resources
More Obituaries for Miriam Hyra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miriam Solnica Hyra


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Miriam Solnica Hyra Obituary
Miriam Solnica Hyra

Chapel Hill

Miriam Solnica Hyra of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, passed away due to complications related to pancreatic cancer on July 1, 2019. Miriam was born in Havana, Cuba on May 2, 1944 and immigrated to the United States in 1946. She graduated from Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua, New York in 1962, and from SUNY Cortland in New York with a B.S. in Education in 1966. Miriam also received a Master's in Social Work from Fordham University in 1982. While at Cortland, Miriam met Richard Hyra, her husband of 53 years. Miriam and Richard married in White Plains, New York on June 25, 1966. Miriam dedicated her life to supporting vulnerable children and teenagers, and worked over two decades at the Lincoln Hall Boys' Haven in Somers, New York. In her retirement, she continued her commitment to youth as a Board member of the Chatham County Partnership for Children. In addition to Richard, Miriam is survived by her daughter Jennifer Matthieu (Scott), son Derek (Allison), three grandchildren, Amanda Matthieu and Avery and Barrett Hyra, and her sisters Debbie Fleischman and Kathryn Stevens.

In Miriam's memory, the family requests that donations be made in Miriam's memory to the University of North Carolina's Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, Office of University Development, P.O. Box 309, Chapel Hill, NC 27514. Services will be private.

Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com
Published in The News & Observer on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Capital Funeral Home Cremation Society of the Carolinas
Download Now