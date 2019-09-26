|
|
Walter Mitchell "Mitch" Shelton
Raleigh
Walter Mitchell Shelton "Mitch," 63, died peacefully at his home on September 23, 2019. He bravely battled two chronic diseases during the last decade.
Mitch is survived by his wife Carolyn, his daughters Heather Worrell and husband Jamie, Kristen Ligon and husband Tri, nephew Charlie Harper and his wife Laura and sons and extended family. He was called Grandpa by his four grandchildren: Courtney, Justin, McKenzie, and Katie. A special thank-you to his friends David Jefferson and Stan Pruette for providing additional support.
He was predeceased by his parents, Walter Mitchell Shelton III, and Lucille Chappell Shelton.
Mitch was born in Raleigh, NC on February 2, 1956. He grew up in Raleigh and graduated from Enloe High School, class of 1974. He went on to take over his late father's business, Shelton's Furniture. Shelton's Furniture was an iconic "Old Raleigh" small business for fifty-four years. Mitch appreciated his loyal customers through the years, and retirement was bittersweet in 2017. Mitch had a compassionate heart for helping others less fortunate; he gave countless work opportunities to people that had been incarcerated, homeless, or struggling with addiction. He supported the Fellowship Home of Raleigh for many years employing men struggling with alcohol and drug addiction.
Mitch was a friend to so many and stayed in close contact with many childhood friends. Mitch enjoyed going to concerts and listening to good music; the Beatles were definitely one of his favorites! He enjoyed watching all sports, and his favorite teams include NC State, Carolina Hurricanes, Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Orioles. Mitch spent a lot of summers on the lake boating with family, friends, and his beloved golden retrievers. Oh, how he loved his golden retrievers, they were indeed his babies. He also enjoyed outdoor activities like bike riding, running, camping, and grilling. Mitch lived life fully and was always down for a good time.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's St. Raleigh, NC 27605. The family will receive friends following the service at Brown-Wynne. We strongly encourage sports attire, no Tarheel shirts allowed!
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to at https://www.mda.org.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 26, 2019