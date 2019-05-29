Mitchell J. Rabil



September 19, 1931 - April 24, 2019



Mt. Laurel, New Jersey



Mitchell Joseph Rabil of Mount Laurel, NJ passed on to the next life on April 24th, 2019. He was 87 years old.



He is survived by his wife, Dolores E.B. Rabil, his 4 children, Elizabeth Rabil-Perez, Nathalie Gooding, Marcus Rabil and A. Gregory Rabil, his 2 sisters Agnes Kearney & Rosa Nell Baxley and their children, and 6 grandchildren. He is also survived by his first wife, Antoinette R. Bradley.



Mitchell was born September 19, 1931 in Smithfield, NC; the son of Eva Rabil (nee Nassif) and Albert George Rabil. He attended Wake Forest University where he obtained a BS in Accounting and became a licensed CPA. He later attended Georgetown University Law Center where he obtained his JD in law.



Mitchell loved his work and his clients. He was able to provide legal advice in business transactions of all types, as well as providing estate planning and administration for the varied clients of his law practice: Rabil & Associates. As both an Attorney and Certified Public Accountant, he was honored to serve as a past President of the American Association of Attorney-Certified Public Accountants, and as a Director. His devotion to continued growth in his profession was rewarded with a profile in Who's Who as well as awards and recognition by his peers, while his high energy level allowed him to also enjoy long and dedicated memberships in the Union League of Philadelphia, the Riverton County Club, and the Cherry Hill Rotary Club.



Mitchell will be greatly missed by his family, his peers, his clients, his friends and the many people who knew and loved him. A funeral service to honor his memory will be held on Wednesday June 26th at 11:30am at the Oakland Heights Cemetery in Smithfield, NC Published in The News & Observer on May 29, 2019