Ruby "Mitchie" Jones Shaw
Raleigh
Ruby "Mitchie" Jones Shaw, 80, passed away on January 17, 2020. Born on April 12, 1939 in Raleigh, NC; she was the daughter of the late Emil Newton Lorren and Ruby Warmack Lorren and was the wife of the late Stacy Lynwood Jones (1983) and Scott Shaw (1996).
Mitchie was known as the owner and operator of Silver and Lace Bakery and Catering. She was a member of Brooks Avenue Church of Christ. She enjoyed traveling, going to the beach and being with and feeding her family. Family always came first.
She is survived by her children: Rhonda J. Barnes (Ben), Sneads Ferry; Kathryn J. Weaver, Franklinton; David Wayne Jones (Kathy), Blounts Creek; Tracee J. Douglas (Chris), Raleigh; step-children: Steven Shaw (Doreen), VA and Leslie Shaw, NY; sisters: Charlotte Cherry, GA, Clarice Holland, Raleigh and Shirley Daniel (Payne), FL; sister-in-law: Carolyn Peebles, Raleigh; brother-in-law: Bernard "Bunny" Bazensky, Raleigh; ten grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; and by other family and friends.
Family will receive friends on Monday evening from 5-7 pm at Mitchell Funeral Home (7209 Glenwood Avenue). Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11 am in the funeral home chapel, with interment to follow at Raleigh Memorial Park.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 19, 2020