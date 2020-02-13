|
Mittie Pearl Kelly Chisenhall
Sea Level
Mittie Pearl Kelly Chisenhall, late of Beaufort, NC, passed away on Monday, February 10 in Atlantic, NC. She was born in Wake County to the late William Ivan and Lillian Pearl Collins Kelly.
She lived and worked in Raleigh most of her adult life and owned Carolina Surgical Supply first on Tucker Street and later out on Capital Blvd. Some of her happiest times were spent helping her customers have better lives dealing with their illnesses. Many of them she considered family.
She was a long-time member of the Alliance Church on Buffaloe Rd. where she served the church with joy for many years. She was honored to be asked to be the first deaconess for the church.
She is survived by her son, Ronald Lee Chisenhall and wife, Mary B., Beaufort, NC and her daughters; Connie Gaffney, Raleigh: Debra Nell Chisenhall and husband, Rob Tachau, Albuquerque, NM; her son-in-law, William B. Laughinghouse (Bill), Smithfield, NC and her daughter-in-law, Robin Imperial, Washington, DC. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Ron Chisenhall and wife Carmen Borg Berkeley, CA; Caryn Doherty and husband Terence, Oakland, CA; Marian Fleener and husband Michael, Nashville, TN; Leon Imperial and wife Renita, New York; Ben Gaffney and wife Becky of Ohio; Bryan Chisenhall and wife Heather, Libertyville, IL; Will Laughinghouse and wife Megan, Wilmington: Rachel Vincent and husband Kyle, Raleigh; Anna Mimour and husband Jordan, Switzerland; and Kelly Imperial and husband Carlos, Clarksville, Kentucky and 16 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lynda Marie Laughinghouse; her son, Buck Lee Chisenhall; her brothers Atlas Kelly, Tryon Kelly, C.B. Kelly, Woodrow Kelly and Fred Kelly and her sisters Pauline Kelly Adams Barbour, Anne Kelly Horton, and Betty Kelly Phillips; her parents and her mother-in-law and father-in-law Lessie and Buck Chisenhall.
There will be a service at 2pm, Sunday, February 16, 2020 with visitation before the service for family and friends from 1 to 2 at the Alliance Church on Buffaloe Rd. in Raleigh. Interment will be at Raleigh Memorial Park following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alliance Church, Raleigh, NC 4400 Buffaloe Rd. Raleigh, NC 27616.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 13, 2020