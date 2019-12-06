Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mk Ramm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mk Ramm


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mk Ramm Obituary
Mary Kathlyn (MK) Brigmon Ramm

April 28, 1944 - December 5, 2019

Hillsborough

MK, 75, died on Thursday. Born to John Lee and Jimmy Kathlyn Davis Brigmon in Asheville, NC. Her mother died after childbirth. MK was raised by grandparents, EA Brigmon and Mattie Wilson, and then stepmother Ella Trantham Brigmon. Attended Enka Candler High School and Duke University.

Survived by her husband, Dietolf Ramm, of Hillsborough, NC, their children, Karl Ramm of Wilmington, MA, and Lenore Hill, with her husband, Jack Hill, of Hillsborough, NC. Memorial gifts to the Nature Conservancy welcome.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mk's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -