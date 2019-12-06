|
Mary Kathlyn (MK) Brigmon Ramm
April 28, 1944 - December 5, 2019
Hillsborough
MK, 75, died on Thursday. Born to John Lee and Jimmy Kathlyn Davis Brigmon in Asheville, NC. Her mother died after childbirth. MK was raised by grandparents, EA Brigmon and Mattie Wilson, and then stepmother Ella Trantham Brigmon. Attended Enka Candler High School and Duke University.
Survived by her husband, Dietolf Ramm, of Hillsborough, NC, their children, Karl Ramm of Wilmington, MA, and Lenore Hill, with her husband, Jack Hill, of Hillsborough, NC. Memorial gifts to the Nature Conservancy welcome.
