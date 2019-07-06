|
|
Mollie J. Penny
"Topsy"
March 28, 1932 - July 4, 2019
Garner
Mollie Finch Jones Penny, 87, passed away Thursday, July 4th. Lovingly known as "Topsy", she was born in Johnston County to the late Sedrick Wheaton Jones and Rena Lucille Hill Jones.
Funeral services will be 2:30 pm Sunday at Mt. Herman Christian Church. Burial will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Park, Clayton.
The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00-2:15 pm prior to the service.
Survivors include her son, Jimmy Penny (Geraldine) of Garner; daughters, Connie Wall of Garner, Pattie Andrews of Louisburg, Bonnie Jones (Larry) of Maggie Valley and Ginny Bates of Newburgh, IN; sister, Irene Godwin; brother, Charles Jones (Barbara) all of Clayton; grandchildren, Tony Wall (Janet), Kristy Wall (Billy Warren), Adam Wall (Rebecca), Jody Penny (Jennifer), Nicole Finnell (Alan), Andy Andrews, Jr., Pamela Cortese (Walter), Carla Howell (Josh), Hannah Burns (Kerry), Blake Jones and Evan W. Bates, as well as 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Joseph Penny; sisters, Geraldine Deans and Margaret Jones; brothers W.D. Jones, Jeff Jones and Boyd Jones; sons-in-law, Jabby Wall, Andy Andrews, Sr.; daughter-in-law, Virginia Lee Stephenson Penny.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Herman Christian Church, 8925 White Oak Rd., Garner, NC 27529.
Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner. Online condolences may be made at bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on July 6, 2019