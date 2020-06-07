Molly Walker
1938 - 2020
Molly Manley Walker

April 4, 1938 - May 31, 2020

Raleigh

After a period of declining health, Molly died peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to John and Gertrude Manley and grew up in Fort Myers, Florida. Molly taught for 32 years at Ravenscroft School. She threw herself into her interests like Girl Scouts, The Little German Band Dancers, antiquing, and painting.

Molly was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Bob Manley. She is survived by her 3 children: Doug Walker (Genny), Cathy Perkinson (Brian), and Sheri Walker; and her 5 grandchildren: Katie and Matt Perkinson and Victor, Alex and Emily Walker. A celebration of her life will be live streamed on Friday June 12 at 10am using the following link.

https://youtu.be/JG8CrOGoNuU

Only family members will be in attendance at the service. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in Molly's name at Greystone Baptist Church or Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh. Condolences for the family may be left at www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com


Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 7, 2020.
