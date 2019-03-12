|
Moreno "Bud" V. Dungan
Lake Placid, FL
Moreno "Bud" V. Dungan of Lake Placid, FL, died March 7, 2019 at the age of 90 years. He was a resident of Cary, NC for 32 years and retired from Data General/EMC, Apex, NC. Bud was born April 23, 1928 in Ludlow, Ky. He was a loving husband, Dad and Papaw and touched many lives during his 90 years; he will be missed beyond measure. Bud was a proud veteran who served his country in the US Navy.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara, Lake Placid, FL; daughter, Claudia Reynolds (Chuck), Lake Placid, FL; sons, K. Vincent Dungan (Darlene), Ft. Lauderdale, FL; David Dungan (Debbie), Port St. Lucie, FL; Dwane Dungan (Joan), Fuquay-Varina, NC; and was preceded in death by daughter, Cheri Hemstad. Bud had 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined. Contributions may be made to: Cornerstone Hospice, 2140 East C.R. 540A, Lakeland, FL 33813.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 12, 2019