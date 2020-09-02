John Morgan Jones III



October 29, 1939 - July 29, 2020



Chapel Hill, NC



Morgan Jones was born October 29, 1939, and surely he appreciated such a mathematical birthday: 10+29=39. He passed away July 29, 2020 at the age of 80 at UNC Hospital. The doctors and nurses repeatedly told us that he was the nicest patient they had ever had. We believe it. He was patient, steady, loving, and kind.



Morgan was born in Dunsmuir, California, a little railroad town you might miss if you blinked. He grew up simply, but he did have to cut himself out of a sailor suit once (made lovingly by his mother but missing a vital zipper!) - quality problem-solving which would come to be one of his defining characteristics. Morgan began Stanford University when he was a few months shy of 17 and wore out his welcome by earning four degrees: a BA in Chemical Engineering, an MBA, an MS in Statistics, and a PhD in Operations Research. But it wasn't all business - he met his wife Judy at a bowling social and they married August 6, 1966. He began his career teaching in the UCLA business school in 1969, and stayed there until 1982 when UNC-Chapel Hill's Kenan-Flagler School of Business called. No one likes smog, so he and Judy packed up a van and a station wagon and hauled three kids, a dog, a few cats, and some exceptionally hardy goldfish cross-country.



Like he did with most things in his life, Morgan approached his career steadily and quietly - it wasn't until the speeches at his retirement party in 2013 that we understood the breadth of what he had accomplished as a professor. He saw the arc of academia evolve from writing hardcover text books (his was Introduction to Decision Theory, 1977) to developing online courses (statistics, of course, for UNC's Pre-MBA program). He developed a course about online business and had a large role in the MBA summer program, but he always maintained that his greatest career love was teaching. This love informed his decision to donate his body to the UNC Medical School, so he could teach even in death.



As much as he loved teaching and crunching numbers, Morgan also loved his family, singing, history, long rambles, Golden Retrievers, and dad jokes. His love of history meant his children and grandchildren were always peppering him with questions and fighting over him on trivia night. And if you haven't heard a Welsh man sing, you have been missing out! Morgan had a deep, rich bass and loved singing from the time he was a child. He spent many years with the Choral Society of Durham and most recently the Meadows Singers. We're told folks liked to sit next to him because he always knew his part.



Morgan was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, son… he did it all! He is survived by his wife Judith, his son David Jones and daughter-in-law Neva Phair, his daughter Laura Jones, and his son Adam Jones, as well as his grandchildren Risa Phair Jones and Mia Phair Jones. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Jeanne Decherd, brother-in-law James Decherd and sister-in-law Mary Ebel Decherd, as well as many loving nieces and nephews: Selma Lofgran, Lynne Radevic, Harold Jones, Linda Walker, Nancy Jones, Erik Decherd, Nick Decherd, and Mark Decherd. He was preceded in death by four Jones brothers, Robert, A. Russel, Edwin, and Clifford, his parents, John Morgan Jones II and Beth Kapke Jones, and some of the best dogs we ever knew.



Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial celebration of Morgan's life will be scheduled at a later date. The family has honored Morgan with a private commemoration.



In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the Neuse River Golden Retriever Rescue in either Morgan's name or in remembrance of George the Dog - they both lasted as long as they could.



