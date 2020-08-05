1/
Mozelle M. Woodlief
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mozelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mozelle Milton Woodlief

July 25, 1930 - August 3, 2020

Oxford

Mozelle Frances Milton Woodlief, 90, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Brantwood Nursing Home and Rehab Center.

A native of Granville County, she was the daughter of the late Sidney Jackson Milton and Carrie Eakes. She was a lifetime member of Providence Baptist Church where she had perfect attendance for thirty years, and taught Sunday school class to the youth for forty years. She worked at A&P Food Store for thirty-five years and was named the first female manager of the corporate chain. She was the manager of Variety Wholesale (Super 10) for twenty years and worked at Oxford Ace Hardware before retiring. She loved yard work and housekeeping and helped her husband for forty years at Woodlief Grocery in Providence.

A funeral service will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 at Providence Baptist Church by Reverend Randy Pittman. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery in Oxford.

Surviving are her son, Alvin E. Woodlief Jr. of Oxford; a sister, Rose Milton Williams (Bobby) of Oxford; two grandsons, Adam Patrick Woodlief (Kaki) of Atlanta, GA., Aaron Elijah Woodlief (Ashley) of Mebane, NC; four great-grandchildren, Mary Cromly, Sara Catherine, Alivia Woodlief and Aaden Woodlief. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-five years, Alvin Woodlief Sr.; daughter-in-law, Anita Currin Woodlief and a sister Dorothy M. Tull.

Visitation will be held Thursday evening, August 6, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Eakes Funeral Home in Oxford.

Online condolences can be made to www.eakesfuneralhome.com Select obits.

Eakes Funeral Home will be observing social distancing for all services, and asks everyone in attendance to wear a mask. The funeral service will be live streamed and the link can be found on the Eakes Funeral Home website. Select obits.

Eakes Funeral Home in Oxford is assisting the Woodlief Family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Eakes Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Funeral service
Providence Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eakes Funeral Home
106 Clement Avenue
Oxford, NC 27565
(919) 693-8186
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eakes Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved