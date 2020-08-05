Mozelle Milton Woodlief
July 25, 1930 - August 3, 2020
Oxford
Mozelle Frances Milton Woodlief, 90, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Brantwood Nursing Home and Rehab Center.
A native of Granville County, she was the daughter of the late Sidney Jackson Milton and Carrie Eakes. She was a lifetime member of Providence Baptist Church where she had perfect attendance for thirty years, and taught Sunday school class to the youth for forty years. She worked at A&P Food Store for thirty-five years and was named the first female manager of the corporate chain. She was the manager of Variety Wholesale (Super 10) for twenty years and worked at Oxford Ace Hardware before retiring. She loved yard work and housekeeping and helped her husband for forty years at Woodlief Grocery in Providence.
A funeral service will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 at Providence Baptist Church by Reverend Randy Pittman. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery in Oxford.
Surviving are her son, Alvin E. Woodlief Jr. of Oxford; a sister, Rose Milton Williams (Bobby) of Oxford; two grandsons, Adam Patrick Woodlief (Kaki) of Atlanta, GA., Aaron Elijah Woodlief (Ashley) of Mebane, NC; four great-grandchildren, Mary Cromly, Sara Catherine, Alivia Woodlief and Aaden Woodlief. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-five years, Alvin Woodlief Sr.; daughter-in-law, Anita Currin Woodlief and a sister Dorothy M. Tull.
Visitation will be held Thursday evening, August 6, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Eakes Funeral Home in Oxford.
Online condolences can be made to www.eakesfuneralhome.com
Select obits.
Eakes Funeral Home will be observing social distancing for all services, and asks everyone in attendance to wear a mask. The funeral service will be live streamed and the link can be found on the Eakes Funeral Home website. Select obits.
Eakes Funeral Home in Oxford is assisting the Woodlief Family.