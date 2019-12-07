|
Muriel Ellis Penny
June 19, 1928 - December 6, 2019
Clayton
Muriel Ellis Penny, 91, daughter of the late R. Ezra and Norma R. Ellis passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Amelia Christian Church with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00 until 2:00pm at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Surviving are her daughter, Frankie Medlin of Clayton; sons, Jack Penny, Jr. and his wife Diane of Raleigh, E. Lee Penny of Clayton, Paul S. Penny and his wife, Roberta of Holly Springs; grandchildren, Patrick Drew Medlin and his wife Beth, Candis Dell Medlin, Jack William Penny and Vivian Marie Penny. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Jack M. Penny; sisters, Allene Hockaday, Mattie Daly, Melba Aiken, Joyce Avery and Rochelle Hockaday; brothers, Joe Ellis and Roy Ellis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Amelia Christian Church 1696 Amelia Church Rd., Clayton, NC 27520 or to a .
Published in The News & Observer from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019