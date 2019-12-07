Home

McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
(919) 553-7143
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Amelia Christian Church
1696 Amelia Church Rd
Clayton, NC
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Amelia Christian Church
1696 Amelia Church Rd.
Clayton, NC
Muriel E. Penny


1928 - 2019
Muriel E. Penny Obituary
Muriel Ellis Penny

June 19, 1928 - December 6, 2019

Clayton

Muriel Ellis Penny, 91, daughter of the late R. Ezra and Norma R. Ellis passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Amelia Christian Church with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00 until 2:00pm at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Surviving are her daughter, Frankie Medlin of Clayton; sons, Jack Penny, Jr. and his wife Diane of Raleigh, E. Lee Penny of Clayton, Paul S. Penny and his wife, Roberta of Holly Springs; grandchildren, Patrick Drew Medlin and his wife Beth, Candis Dell Medlin, Jack William Penny and Vivian Marie Penny. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Jack M. Penny; sisters, Allene Hockaday, Mattie Daly, Melba Aiken, Joyce Avery and Rochelle Hockaday; brothers, Joe Ellis and Roy Ellis.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Amelia Christian Church 1696 Amelia Church Rd., Clayton, NC 27520 or to a .

Online condolences may be made to the Penny family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.
Published in The News & Observer from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
