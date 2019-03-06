Home

Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes
Massapequa Park, NY
Burial
Following Services
St. Johns Cemetery
Middle Village, NY
Muriel Fischofer Obituary
Muriel Helen Fischofer

December 7, 1930 - March 1, 2019

Raleigh

Muriel passed away at Sunrise Assisted Living in Raleigh, with her daughter Carol Hahn by her side.

Born in Brooklyn, in 1954 Muriel married William Charles Fischofer, the dashing Merchant Marine she met in 1953. Raising their five children in Searingtown Long Island, Muriel and Bill spent Summers sailing aboard the "Nereid" catamaran, taking their children to swimming lessons at the Williston Park Pool and enjoying the sun at Jones Beach. Both Muriel and Bill worked for the New York City Board of Education for 30 years and retired in 1992.

Muriel is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, William Charles Fischofer; her five children: Bill Fischofer of Austin, TX; Linda Circo of Vienna, VA; John Fischofer of Massapequa Park, NY; Bob Fischofer of Amherst, NH and Dr. Carol Hahn of Raleigh, NC; 16 grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

Reposing at the Massapequa Funeral Home in Massapequa Park, NY on Thursday, March 7th from 5:00 – 8:00pm. Funeral on Friday, March 8th at 9:30am at Our Lady of Lourdes in Massapequa Park, NY with a burial to follow at St. Johns Cemetery in Middle Village, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests a contribution made in Muriel's name to Georgetown University Fund a Fellow for Parkinson's Program: https://bit.ly/fundafellow
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 6, 2019
