Myde Woodard Casey
Smithfield
Myde Woodard Casey, 82, of Smithfield passed away at Duke University Hospital in Durham on July 19, 2020. She was born on December 12, 1937 to the late Jarvis Albert Woodard and Rosa Daughtry Woodard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Albert Eugene Casey, and sisters, Jackie Woodard Mullins and Frances Juanita Woodard. She was a successful real estate agent at Century 21 in Selma, enjoyed traveling, and more recently adored her time as a great-grandmother.
Myde is survived by her granddaughter, Catherine Casey McKnight and husband Michael of Cary; great grandson, Jack Douglas McKnight; sister, Jenny Rose Woodard Coats and husband, Thomas of Clayton; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Cameron Casey of Raleigh; and other extended family members.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Casey Funeral Home and Cremations in Princeton, NC. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. A private committal will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Hephzibah Baptist Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.caseyfh.com
.