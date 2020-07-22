1/1
Myde W. Casey
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
Myde Woodard Casey

Smithfield

Myde Woodard Casey, 82, of Smithfield passed away at Duke University Hospital in Durham on July 19, 2020. She was born on December 12, 1937 to the late Jarvis Albert Woodard and Rosa Daughtry Woodard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Albert Eugene Casey, and sisters, Jackie Woodard Mullins and Frances Juanita Woodard. She was a successful real estate agent at Century 21 in Selma, enjoyed traveling, and more recently adored her time as a great-grandmother.

Myde is survived by her granddaughter, Catherine Casey McKnight and husband Michael of Cary; great grandson, Jack Douglas McKnight; sister, Jenny Rose Woodard Coats and husband, Thomas of Clayton; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Cameron Casey of Raleigh; and other extended family members.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Casey Funeral Home and Cremations in Princeton, NC. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. A private committal will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Hephzibah Baptist Church Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.caseyfh.com.

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Calling hours
04:30 - 06:00 PM
Casey Funeral Home - Princeton
JUL
24
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Casey Funeral Home - Princeton
JUL
25
Committal
10:00 AM
Hephzibah Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Casey Funeral Home - Princeton
105 E FIRST ST
Princeton, NC 27569
(919) 936-8801
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Casey Funeral Home - Princeton

6 entries
July 23, 2020
Rest In Peace!!
Sylvia Rose
Neighbor
July 23, 2020
Farewell my dear friend!❤❤
Barbara Parker
Friend
July 22, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the family in the passing of Myde!! We pray God will shower each one with His Love and Peace!
Love in Christ, Ira Lee and Judy Howell Dunn
Judy Howell Dunn
Friend
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Jenny remembering You, your family and friends during the Home going of Myde. Love and Prayers
Always.
Brenda Gooding
Friend
July 21, 2020
So sorry to hear about Myde. She was a great agent and a wonderful kind person. Prayers for the family.
Tanya Morand
Friend
July 21, 2020
So sorry to hear about Myde passing away. Our condolences to her family and friends.
Rose Hammond
Acquaintance
